 Australia vs Pakistan, first ODI live cricket score: Aus 88/5 in 19 overs
Australia vs Pakistan, first ODI live cricket score: Aus 88/5 in 19 overs

cricket Updated: Jan 13, 2017 10:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pakistan cricket team’s Mohammad Amir celebrates the wicket of David Warner during the 1st one-day international against Australia in Brisbane on Friday. Catch live cricket score of Australia vs Pakistan first ODI, 1st ODI from Brisbane, here. (AFP)

Pakistan cricket team players Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim took two wickets each to put Australia cricket team on the back foot in the 1st ODI in Brisbane on Friday. Australia, who were on a high after whitewashing Pakistan 3-0 in the Test series, won the toss and opted to bat in first match of the ODI series. However, they tuttered at the start, losing quick wickets, and were 88/5 after 19 overs. Catch live cricket score of Australia vs Pakistan first ODI, 1st ODI at Brisbane, here.

