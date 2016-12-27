Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 3: Warner’s 144 after Azhar Ali’s 205*

Azhar Ali created history as he became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double century in Australia as Pakistan declared on 443/9. Australia were buoyed by David Warner, who blasted his 17th century and second against Pakistan as the hosts made a strong reply. Warner also went past 5000 runs in Tests. Usman Khawaja also brought came close to his century and at stumps on day 3, Australia finished on 278/2, still trailing by 165 runs. Relive all highlights of day three of second Test between Australia vs Pakistan here. (NEWS)

If you can’t see the live cricket score of day 2 of Australia vs Pakistan, click here.