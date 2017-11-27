 Australian cricket team remembers Phil Hughes on third death anniversary | cricket | Hindustan Times
Australian cricket team remembers Phil Hughes on third death anniversary

The Australian cricket team, in remembrance of Phil Hughes, wore black armbands on the final day of the opening Ashes Test, which was eventually won by the hosts by 10 wickets. Many also took to social media to remember the batsman.

cricket Updated: Nov 27, 2017 14:06 IST
Phil Hughes passed away this day three years ago, and Australian cricket team members took to social media to remember the batsman.
Phil Hughes passed away this day three years ago, and Australian cricket team members took to social media to remember the batsman. (REUTERS)

The Australian cricket team on Monday paid tribute to former opener Phillip Hughes on his third death anniversary.

Remembering their former teammate, the Australian players wore black armbands on the final day of the opening Ashes 2017-18 Test vs England, which they won by 10 wickets.

David Warner looked up to the sky after he reached 63 not out, which was also Hughes’ score when he was tragically hit in the head while batting in a Sheffield Shield game in 2014, during Australia’s second innings in Brisbane. (Ashes 1st Test full scorecard)

The Barmy Army, an organisation aimed at helping cricket fans watch and support the England cricket team play all over the world, also paid homage to the late left-hander by chanting “There’s only one Phillip Hughes” to the tune of ‘Winter Wonderland’ during the opening session of the fifth day of the match.

Australian cricketers also took to social media to pay tribute to Hughes.

Phil Hughes was the 408th player to represent Australia in Test cricket and played 26 Tests in his lifetime.

Hughes was struck on the back of the neck by a bouncer while batting for the West End Redbacks in a Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 25, 2014.

Two days later, the 25-year-old South Australian batsman died in the hospital as a result of a traumatic basal subarachnoid haemorrhage caused by the blow.

