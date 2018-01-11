Australian cricketer stars under fire for smoky Ashes victory celebration

Australia cricket team players Shaun Marsh, Nathan Lyon and Jackson Bird came under heavy criticism after a newspaper published photographs of them smoking a cigarette while celebrating their 4-0 Ashes victory over England.

The Australian players were celebrating at the Coogee Pavilion in New South Wales when Marsh and Bird were caught on camera smoking while Nathan Lyon was seen holding a cigarette.The photographs were published by The Daily Telegraph along with a story in which health officials slammed the cricketers.

While smoking is a personal choice, the health experts were concerned about how cricketers, who act as heroes or role models for many youngsters, are conveying a wrong message by doing it on public view.

However, smoking (in a public space) is not illegal in Australia.

No issue with cricketers smoking: Zampa

Australia ODI spinner Adam Zampa came out in support of Marsh and Bird and said he has no issue with cricketers smoking.

I don’t think there was any kids at the [bar] Coogee Pavillion,” said Zampa, dismissing the criticism. “I don’t think they were doing it on purpose in front of any kids either.

“After a 4-0 Ashes, the guys have done quite well, it’s probably a nice time just to loosen up a little bit and have a beer and, if they want to, they can light one up.”

Zampa was speaking on Thursday, ahead of the opening ODI against England at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday.

It will be the first of five games and the 25-year-old – who has taken 40 wickets in 27 ODIs – is determined to cement his place in the team.

“I’m on edge a little bit at the moment and I think that’s probably a good thing for me,” Zampa said.

“I think I perform my best with that. There’s guys trailing me like [Ashton Agar] who’s bowling really well now with the white ball, so I think if anything that will help me as well.”

(With inputs from OmniSport)