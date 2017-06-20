Azhar Ali’s sons take pictures with Indian legends after Champions Trophy final

The Indian cricket team suffered a huge defeat against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday as Pakistan got the better of their arch rivals after eight long years. India, who went in as favourites, were poised to come away with the trophy they had won just four years ago.

But an exceptional performances from Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Amir saw the trophy change hands - leaving many Indian fans in state of fury.

However, the rivalry was keep aside by Indian stars like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh who posed with Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali’s children as seen in a series of pictures shared by the Pakistan cricketer on Twitter.

Thanks to these legends for sparing their time for my kids they were so happy.... @msdhoni @imVkohli @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/mxWlwsOxrI — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) June 20, 2017

Azhar Ali’s 128-run stand with Fakhar Zaman to begin Pakistan’s innings gave them a dream start at The Oval, eventually leading to a 180-run victory. It was a huge occasion for the players and their families as well as Pakistan captured their first limited-overs title in almost 25 years.

The iconic rivalry may lead to hostile moments on and off the field but these images reaffirm a simple reality - admiration is captured by creating history on the field and cannot be constrained by borders.