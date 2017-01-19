Babar Azam joins Viv Richards, Pakistan batsman joint fastest to 1,000 ODI runs

Pakistan cricket witnessed one of its high points in their history after Babar Azam became the joint-fastest player in history to score 1,000 career runs in one-day internationals. (AUS v PAK 3rd ODI LIVE SCORES)

Babar Azam reached the landmark in just 21 innings to join West Indies great Viv Richards, England’s Kevin Pietersen and Jonathan Trott as well as South Africa’s Quinton de Kock. (IND v ENG 2nd ODI LIVE SCORES)

Viv Richards was the first to set the benchmark in 1980 during an ODI against England in Sydney.

Peter Handscomb that is brilliant! A superb catch in the deep off Hazlewood and Babar has to go for 84. Pakistan 5-222 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/bxui5tTGG4 — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 19, 2017

Babar Azam, the 22-year-old No. 3 batsman achieved the feat during his 100-ball 84 against Australia in the third ODI at the WACA, Perth on Thursday.

Sharjeel Khan slammed his first half-century on Thursday since his 54 against West Indies in September last year. Azam and Sharjeel’s efforts helped Pakistan post 263 for seven in 50 overs.

Azam and Sharjeel put on a 49-run second wicket stand to steady Pakistan after losing Mohd Hafeez early in the innings.

An honor receiving my T20I cap. Day made even more special by winning the match. Thanks to Allah! pic.twitter.com/krjum0Ozg9 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 8, 2016

The youngster moved to 1,000 career runs when he reached 47 on Thursday. Babar Azam started the series needing 114 runs in the first two matches to break the record, but he managed only 33 and 34 runs ,respectively.

Before Thursday’s feat, Azam, a cousin of Pakistan wicketkeeper Umar Akmal, became only the second player after South Africa’s Quinton de Kock to smash three tons (120, 123 and 117 against West Indies) in a three-match series.

Fastest to 1,000 ODI runs

21 innings - Viv Richards, West Indies (in 1980)

21 innings - Kevin Pietersen, England (in 2006)

21 innings - Jonathan Trott, England (in 2011)

21 innings - Quinton de Kock, South Africa (in 2014)

21 innings - Babar Azam, Pakistan (in 2017)