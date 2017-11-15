 Ball of the century part 2: Aussie woman legspinner does a Shane Warne in Ashes | cricket | Hindustan Times
Ball of the century part 2: Aussie woman legspinner does a Shane Warne in Ashes

Australia’s Amanda-Jade Wellington, playing in her debut Ashes Test, cleaned up England’s Tammy Beaumont with a magnificent legbreak that prompted many experts to compare her delivery to Shane Warne’s ‘ball of the century’ to Mike Gatting in Edgbaston in 1993

Updated: Nov 15, 2017 11:36 IST
Devarchit Varma
Amanda-Jane Wellington, the 20-year-old Australian legspinner, produced a similar delivery Shane Warne bowled in the 1993 Ashes which was dubbed the ‘Ball of the century’.
Amanda-Jane Wellington, the 20-year-old Australian legspinner, produced a similar delivery Shane Warne bowled in the 1993 Ashes which was dubbed the ‘Ball of the century’.(HT Photo)

Shane Warne’s delivery to England’s Mike Gatting, where he pitched a ball on leg stump and spun sharply to hit off in the 1993 Ashes Test in Manchester, was labelled the ‘Ball of the century’. The sheer brilliance of the delivery is etched in Ashes and world cricket folklore.

Now, 24 years later, another ‘ball of the century’ has emerged. Australian legspinner, Amanda-Jade Wellington, bowled a similar ball to England batter Tammy Beaumont during the Women’s Ashes Test in Sydney. The delivery drifted on leg stump and it spun away sharply to hit the top of off stump.

The video of the dismissal has gone viral on social media and it has prompted comparisons with Warne’s effort in 1993.

About two years ago, West Indies spinner Devendra Bishoo attracted similar comparisons when he cleaned up Australia vice-captain Brad Haddin in a Test in Dominica in 2015, with a delivery that pitched on middle and leg, turned away sharply to crash into the off-stump.

The delivery was certainly special for the 20-year-old Amanda-Jade, who had earlier replaced Australia’s experienced legspinner, Kirsten Beams in the team.

England Women’s cricket team managed to salvage a draw after Ellyse Perry’s stunning double hundred threatened to take the only Test away from them on the tour.

Australia and England will head into a three-match T20I series starting November 17, with the hosts leading their opponents by two points.

