Ball of the century part 2: Aussie woman legspinner does a Shane Warne in Ashes

Shane Warne’s delivery to England’s Mike Gatting, where he pitched a ball on leg stump and spun sharply to hit off in the 1993 Ashes Test in Manchester, was labelled the ‘Ball of the century’. The sheer brilliance of the delivery is etched in Ashes and world cricket folklore.

Now, 24 years later, another ‘ball of the century’ has emerged. Australian legspinner, Amanda-Jade Wellington, bowled a similar ball to England batter Tammy Beaumont during the Women’s Ashes Test in Sydney. The delivery drifted on leg stump and it spun away sharply to hit the top of off stump.

The video of the dismissal has gone viral on social media and it has prompted comparisons with Warne’s effort in 1993.

GOT HER! That is a stunning delivery from Wellington! Wow. A moment of magic at North Sydney Oval #WomensAshes pic.twitter.com/LiVSVcj6TH — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@SouthernStars) November 12, 2017

About two years ago, West Indies spinner Devendra Bishoo attracted similar comparisons when he cleaned up Australia vice-captain Brad Haddin in a Test in Dominica in 2015, with a delivery that pitched on middle and leg, turned away sharply to crash into the off-stump.

On the anniversary of Warne's dismissal of Gatting, Bishoo produced a fair ball to bowl Haddin:http://t.co/515zmyBXpq pic.twitter.com/RymP4eBSdb — ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) June 5, 2015

The delivery was certainly special for the 20-year-old Amanda-Jade, who had earlier replaced Australia’s experienced legspinner, Kirsten Beams in the team.

England Women’s cricket team managed to salvage a draw after Ellyse Perry’s stunning double hundred threatened to take the only Test away from them on the tour.

Australia and England will head into a three-match T20I series starting November 17, with the hosts leading their opponents by two points.