Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman taunted for saying ‘I can bat like Virat Kohli’

Sabbir Rahman scored a breezy 66 in Bangladesh’s first innings on Day 1 of the Chittagong Test vs Australia on Monday. Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon compared Sabbir with Virat Kohli.

cricket Updated: Sep 05, 2017 20:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Bangladesh’s Sabbir Rahman was slammed on social media after the middle order batsman said he can ‘become like Virat Kohli. Sabbir was responding to Nathan Lyon’s comparison of him with the Indian cricket captain who has been in stunning form in Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman featured in a 105-run stand on Day 1 of the second Test against Australia in Chittagong on Monday. (CHITTAGONG TEST FULL SCORECARD)

On a difficult wicket, Sabbir Rahman was in punishing mood, smashing 66 off 113 balls with six fours and a six off Lyon. Bangladesh ended the day at 253 for six wickets.

“He’s a good player, he reminds me of Virat Kohli,” said Nathan Lyon.

“(Kohli) is probably a pretty good role model to have in the subcontinent. That’s only on (Sabbir’s) persona out there and the way he walks around the crease and the shots he’s played here.

“We find (Sabbir) doesn’t really want to defend, he wants to take the game on and that’s brave cricket.

“He batted pretty well. He played some nice shots. He was lucky here and there but you need a bit of luck in cricket.

“He’s a good cricketer, we’re definitely paying him a lot of respect that’s for sure.”

Lyon’s praise clearly spurred Sabbir.

“I can become a batsman like Virat Kohli, everything is possible ... But contributing to the team is more important than being compared to someone else.”

However, Sabbir’s comment did not go down well with cricket fans who trolled him. One of them said that the Bengladesh cricketer had a “brain fade”.

Virat Kohli has scored 4658 runs in 60 Tests at an average of 49.55 with 17 centuries. On the other hand, Sabbir Rahman has played just seven Tests so far.

