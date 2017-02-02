Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim doesn’t think India Test is ‘historic’

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim refused to term the one-off Test against India in Hyderabad as “historic” despite this being the first time they are touring India since gaining full membership of the ICC in 2000.

“I’m a little surprised. I don’t believe that this is a historic Test. Take for example when we play against Zimbabwe. The pressure is more because if we lose against them then there is nothing more shameful than that. I will say that it is better that we are going there now and not five years ago,” Mushfiqur was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Rahim has said his team is keen to give a good account of themselves and tell “world cricket what we can do” in the one-off Test match against India to be held in Hyderabad next week.

“We want to tell world cricket what we can do in India. I don’t think about how many years later we are going to play in India. We want to play in such a way that India invites again and again. This to me is just another Test match,” said Rahim.

The 29-year-old, who has made a comeback to the Test squad after missing Bangladesh’s last game in New Zealand due to a finger injury, hopes that his team puts together a collective performance.

“I hope that the recent performers will hold on to their form and put together a team performance. And to those who haven’t done well in the recent past, you have a chance to give a good account of yourself,” he said.

BCB has announced the squad for the only test against @BCCI. #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/Ii44bgbh56 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 1, 2017

“A team effort will give us a good result. They have a strong squad, and are always really good in their home conditions. We want to do well against them over five days, and not just two or three days.”

Mushfiqur feels that Bangladesh are a well balance side going into the Test. “No matter what conditions they offer, we have a balanced side. We have enough pacers and spinners and depth in batting. I think our batsmen will have a challenge in their hands against their world-class attack.

“As a bowling unit we are inexperienced, but one or two bowlers did do well in New Zealand (where they lost both Tests). If we can perform as a team we can do well against any other good team,” Mushfiqur said.