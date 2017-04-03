Bangladesh pick rookie Mohammad Saifuddin; Sri Lanka to miss Angelo Mathews

Bangladesh have called up uncapped all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin for the two-match twenty20 international series in Sri Lanka. The three-match ODI series ended 1-1. (Delhi Daredevils sweat over Mathews)

Mohammad Saifuddin is part of the 16-man squad that includes offie Mehedi Hasan and left-arm spinner Sunzamul Islam, who have never played a T20 international. (Full IPL coverage)

Saifuddin is a fast-bowling all-rounder. The 20-year-old impressed in tour matches in Colombo and in his first season in the Bangladesh Premier League last season, picked up nine wickets in nine matches.

Mohammad Saifuddin has played for Bangladesh in the under-19 World Cup last year. Mushfiqur Rahim also returns to the Bangladesh T20 squad.

Bangladesh T20I squad: Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Sunzamul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Mathews out, Tharanga to lead

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews will miss the remaining fixtures of Bangladesh’s tour after being ruled out of the Twenty20 matches starting in Colombo on Tuesday.

Mathews -- who returned home in January halfway through the tour of South Africa after twisting his ankle -- also missed Sri Lanka’s Test and ODI matches against the visitors.

Sri Lanka’s cricket board said in a statement Monday that Upul Tharanga would captain the side during the two-match T20 series this week, without revealing why Mathews was sidelined.

The board had expressed hope that the skipper would feature in the shorter formats of the game after he was held back from the two-Test series.

Sri Lanka drew both the Test series and the ODI matches 1-1. One of the three ODI games was abandoned due to rain.

Kusal Perera was ruled fit enough to join the squad, but will be replaced by wicketkeeper-batsman Sandun Weerakkody should he be unable to play.

Sri Lanka squad: Upul Tharanga (capt), Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dilshan Munaweera, Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Isuru Udana, Dasun Shanaka, Vikum Sanjaya, Milinda Siriwardana, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Chamara Kapugedara, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan and Shehan Jayasuriya. (Substitute for Kusal Perera: Sandun Weerakkody)

(With inputs from AFP)