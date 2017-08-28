Bangladesh vs Australia, live cricket score, 1st Test, Day 2, Mirpur: AUS 57/4, BAN eye wickets

Bangladesh are aiming to bowl Australia out early on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Mirpur as they put pressure on the visitors. They have grabbed the prized of captain Steve Smith early on Day 2, having taken the first three wickets on the previous day. With the pitch offering a lot of spin, Bangladesh are exerting some serious pressure of the Australian batsmen. The visitors will be looking to build a stable partnership as the day progresses. Earlier, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al-Hasan had put together a solid 100-run partnership that helped them post 260 on a tricky pitch. Get live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2, Mirpur here. (DAY 1 REPORT)

