Bangladesh vs Australia, live cricket score, 1st Test, Day 3, Mirpur: BAN 75/3, lead by 118
Bangladesh are aiming to build a big lead after ending Day 2 of the 1st Test against Australia at 45/1 in their second innings and with a lead of 88 runs. Get live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3, Mirpur here.cricket Updated: Aug 29, 2017 10:29 IST
Bangladesh are looking to build a big lead as they resume their second innings in the 1st Test against Australia in Mirpur and look to start the two-match Test series with a win. Tamim Iqbal is unbeaten on 30 and nightwatchman Taijul Islam was dismissed early. Earlier, the hosts bowled Australia out for 217 in their first innings. Shakib Al-Hasan ended the innings with a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh entered the second innings with a 43-run lead. In response, the hosts started steadily,but Soumya Sarkar ended up holing out from a Nathan Lyon ball. Get live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3, Mirpur here. (DAY 2 REPORT)
If you are unable to see the full scorecard Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test, click here.