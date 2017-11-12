Baroda, Karnataka take 3 points each in commanding Ranji Trophy displays

Crisis man Siddhesh Lad batted stubbornly in making a patient, unconquered 71 to bail out oft-crowned champions Mumbai against Baroda in their landmark 500th Ranji Trophy Group C game that was drawn here today.

The short-statured batsman remained unbeaten after staying at the crease for two minutes over five hours and facing 238 balls in the Mumbai second innings score of 260 for 7 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 25-year-old batsman, known for his obdurate measures, stitched together a partnership of 79 runs with Suryakumar Yadav (44) for the sixth wicket to help Mumbai to a tea-time score of 237 for 6 after the 41-time champions commenced at 102 for 4.

Lad, on 57 in a score of 236 was caught off Swapnil Singh but was fortunate to escape as it was found to be a no-ball through a referral to the third umpire.

Lad, who struck 7 fours, later got involved in another half century stand with the stonewalling Abhishek Nayar (8) for the seventh wicket to take Mumbai closer to safety after they commenced the last day facing an innings defeat, having conceded a huge first innings lead of 404 to the visitors yesterday.

Nayar concentrated only in blocking with a string of fielders around the bat for 141 minutes as he faced 108 balls during his 50-run partnership with Lad.

Spinners Swapnil (2 for 55), who had scored 164 in the Baroda innings, and Kakade (2 for 50) were the main wicket takers in the Mumbai second innings.

Karnataka take three points vs Delhi

Meanwhile, Opener KL Rahul (92) missed out on a century after Abhimanyu Mithun orchestrated Delhi’s fall with a five-wicket haul as Karnataka earned three points on the basis of their first innings in the Group A Ranji Trophy match, which ended in a draw, in Alur on Sunday.

Karnataka strengthened their top position in the table by taking their tally to 23 while Delhi are second on 17.

Batting first, Karnataka had amassed a mammoth total of 649 all out in the first innings with Mayank Agarwal’s 176 and Stuart Binny’s 118.

In reply, Delhi were bowled out for 301, conceding 348 runs lead to Karnataka after Mithun ripped through the batting lineup by bagging five wickets for 70 runs.

Mithun picked up four wickets including the prized wicket of Gambhir, who scored 144. Yesterday he had claimed wicket of Shorey.

Vinay kumar picked up Navdeep Saini’s wicket who scored 4. Stuart Binny and Krishnappa Gowtham bagged two and a wicket, respectively.

In their second innings, Karnataka put on a total of 235 for three before the stumps were drawn for the final time.

Brief scores:

Group A

At Guwahati: Uttar Pradesh 349 & 357/6d in 86.4 ovs (U Sharma 148, M Saif 77). Assam 318 & 148/4 in 55 overs (S Roy 62, G Sharma 62). Match drawn. Points: UP 3, Assam 1.

At Alur: Karnataka 649 & 235/3 in 63 ovs (KL Rahul 92, R Samarth 47). Delhi 301 in 95 ovs (G Gambhir 144, A Mithun 5/70). Match drawn. Points: Karnataka 3, Delhi 1.

At Pune: Maharashtra 481 & 186/6d in 37 ovs (N Shaikh 40). Railways 381 & 54/1 in 18 ovs. Match drawn. Points: Maharashtra 3, Railways 1.

Group B

At Rohtak: Haryana 223 & 179/5d in 55 ovs (S Chauhan 65). Rajasthan 150 & 59/7 in 39 ovs. Match drawn. Points: Haryana 3, Rajasthan 1.

At Jamshedpur: Jammu & Kashmir 376 & 265/9d in 63.5 ovs (P Rasool 70, O Shah 50). Jharkhand 292/9d & 243 in 49.4 ovs (I Kishan 52, U Singh 47, S Nadeem 53, P Rasool 5/99, A Aziz 5/63). Jammu & Kashmir won by 106 runs. Points: J&K 6, Jharkhand 0.

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 570 & 98/1 in 30.1 ovs (R Uthappa 64). Gujarat 413 in 145.1 ovs (P Panchal 145, R Bhatt 107, J Unadkat 4/83). Match drawn. Points: Saurashtra 3, Gujarat 1.

Group C

At Cuttack: Tamil Nadu 530/8d. Odisha 533/9 in 187.1 ovs (R Dhupar 97, N Behera 91, S Mishra 71, B Samantaray 50, S Pattanaik 66, W Sundar 4/95. Match drawn. Points: Odisha: 3, TN 1.

At Mumbai: Mumbai 171 & 260/7 in 120.4 ovs ( S Lad 71*, P Shaw 56, A Rahane 45). Baroda 575/9d. Match drawn. Points: Baroda: 3, Mumbai 1.

At Agartala: Andhra 402 & 234/4d in 46 ovs (KS Bharat 50). Tripura 315 & 272/5 in 56 ovs (S Patel 107*). Match drawn. Points: Andhra 3, Tripura 1.

Group D

At Kalyani: Bengal 207 & 306 in 101.4 overs (W Saha 97, S Chatterjee 82, M Tiwary 43, Lalit Yadav 4/54). Vidarbha 499 & 18/0 in 1.3 overs. Vidarbha won by 10 wickets. Points: Vidarbha 6, Bengal 0.

At Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh: 175 & 167 in 49.5 overs (N Gangta 41 ,Shahnawaz Hussain 6/53). Chhattisgarh 456 in 135.2 overs (R Tiwari 131, A Khare 78, M Singh 67, A Singh 54). Chhattisgarh won by an innings and 114 runs. Points: Chhattisgarh 7, Himachal 0.

At Delhi: Services 263 & 190 in 55.4 overs (R Chauhan 55; D Misal 7/68). Goa 270 & 128/4 in 50 overs (S Kamat 57*). Match drawn. Points: Goa 3, Services 1.