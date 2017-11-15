BCCI allowed to hold SGM, only office-bearers allowed

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has given the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) the go-ahead to hold their Special General Meeting, directing officials that it should be attended only by the office-bearers of state associations.

The CoA has also asked the acting president CK Khanna to direct that the proposed SGM be convened at a notice of at least 10 days. In their response to acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary’s email seeking guidance on the SGM, the CoA said that according to the Supreme Court order, any person who is disqualified from being an office-bearer of a member association cannot be the association’s nominee or representative to a general meeting of the BCCI.

The CoA members and the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, along with his staff, will also be attending the SGM. In an earlier BCCI meeting, Niranjan Shah and N Srinivasan had attended the SGM as representatives of Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) respectively.

Both stand disqualified as per the Lodha panel recommendations on account of age and tenure clause. The main agenda for the SGM will be to decide on the proposed settlement with erstwhile Kochi IPL franchise, revocation of suspension of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) and the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2019 to 2023.