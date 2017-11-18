BCCI asks ICC to reserve October-November, February-March for domestic season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly conveyed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that any new international calendar would need to have two reserved windows for India’s home season -- October-November and February-March. (INDvSL 1st TEST LIVE BLOG)

The decision comes after the ICC gave the green light to the Test championship and one-day international league earlier this year. While details still need to be worked out, the Test championship is expected to commence after the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and culminate with a final in mid-2021.

The 13-team ODI league would be introduced from 2021 and determine which teams qualify for the World Cup in India two years later.

“The BCCI’s stance has been that these are our windows we will play at home,” a BCCI member told ESPNcricinfo. “We have been building on this for a while now.”

October-November is much more a fixed home-season for India. They have scheduled a series every year in those months since 2007 ICC World T20. Here’s the full list –

But during the February-March window since 2007, India have also toured South Africa, Australia and New Zealand apart from playing at home.

Supporting the BCCI’s decision, a full-member official said: “It is completely logical. After the IPL (Indian Premier League), they want to travel. And then they want to kick off the domestic season with Indian content. And then later in February-March they again want some home content. It is only fair. Lots of boards want a balance. They don’t have five months of intense home cricket and then nothing for the next 12 months. And India have always been very clear about their aims and objectives.”

Meanwhile, the BCCI has been given the go-ahead to hold their Special General Meeting (SGM) on December 1 to discuss a three- point agenda including the all-important Future Tours Programme (FTP) of the Indian cricket team spanning 2019-2023.