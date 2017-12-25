BCCI General Manager Ratnakar Shetty told no extension beyond March 31

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has made it clear to BCCI General Manager (Game Development) Ratnakar Shetty that his contract won’t be extended beyond March 31.

The seasoned cricket official was informed through a mail, which is in the possession of Hindustan Times.

“The Committee of Administrators recognises that you have rendered invaluable services to BCCI over the years. The Committee of Administrators has also had the benefit of your knowledge and experience in the discharge of its duties. For these reasons, the Committee of Administrators has decided that there exist exceptional circumstances on account of which your contract should be further extended till 31st March 2018 on the same terms and conditions. The Committee of Administrators also decided that there will be no further extension beyond 31st March 2018,” read the mail, sent on Saturday.

READ | BCCI names Saba Karim as General Manager of Cricket Operations

This means BCCI will have to soon start searching for a successor to Shetty, having appointed former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim as GM (Cricket Operations) on Saturday.

One of the longest serving BCCI administrators, Shetty’s contract was originally due to expire on September 30, but was extended till December 31 after a meeting of the CoA in Mumbai. After the implementation of the Lodha Committee reforms, all Board administrators and employees have to retire at 60.

The CoA had decided to adopt a uniform retirement policy for Board staff in a meeting on July 2. It was attended by CoA head Vinod Rai, member Diana Edulji, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and legal advisor Karina Kripalani.

READ | Why Board of Control for Cricket in India’s retirement policy is not impartial

With a few administrators still on BCCI roles despite crossing the age-limit, there was considerable pressure on the panel to ensure rules were adhered to.

However, a section of the Board reportedly pushed for Shetty’s extension, mainly because of his vast knowledge of the BCCI machinery. The CoA factored this while giving Shetty an extension, but was not willing to stretch it any further.

The communication to Shetty finally provides clarity on what direction the BCCI must take to reorganise its administration.