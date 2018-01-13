BCCI impasse to continue as Supreme Court puts off January 16 hearing

Administrative uncertainty in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shows no signs of ending. The current impasse looks set to continue with the next Supreme Court hearing on January 16 that would have taken up implementation of the Lodha Committee reforms being postponed.

BCCI office-bearers and state associations opposed changes suggested in the Lodha panel report, released in January, 2016. A few have fallen in line, but the opposition to implement the SC-ordered reforms has not entirely been given up.

This seems to have led to a situation where a few ad hoc office-bearers have run the show. The Committee of Administrators, which is the final word till BCCI elections are held under new rules, have been at the helm for much longer than desirable.

Even Thursday’s meeting of 11 state cricket associations in Mumbai, purportedly called by a top office-bearer and an Indian Premier League official to discuss ways to implement the Lodha reforms, is being viewed as a bid by these officials to strengthen their control.

For observers, it is a sign the BCCI is divided over those willing to fall in line and those opposing the changes tooth and nail.

The last Supreme Court hearing was held on October 30, and until it issues fresh directions, the uncertainty will continue.

Amitabh Choudhary has been running the Board as the acting secretary. Those officials holding ad hoc positions and the BCCI groups opposing the reforms will be happy with the hearing being postponed.