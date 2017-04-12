BCCI’s CoA chief takes indirect dig at Ravi Shastri, says pay issue to be solved soon

The chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) Vinod Rai on Wednesday said the issue regarding salaries of cricket players would be addressed soon.

Rai said, “I had a meeting with Virat Kohli in Hyderabad. He said this was an issue and we are sorting it out. Kumble (coach) has also given a proposal on this.”

Indirectly criticising former coach and commentator Ravi Shastri for terming the recent increase in contractual payment to players as ‘peanuts’, Rai said, “We don’t give credence to someone calling a pay hike as peanuts. We don’t need advocates between the players and us.”

Rai further said that the BCCI is not ready to accept reductions in the ICC proposed revenue structure adding that the committee is trying to find a “win-win” situation for all members.

“Our stance in the ICC on the revenue model will not change. The BCCI is not ready to accept any reductions and we want to figure out a way which is a win-win for all member boards,” he said.

The comments came a day after the CoA met Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hassan, who is part of the ICC’s Special Working Group that has proposed changes to the ICC’s Constitution and Financial models.

Both the models are likely to be considered at the ICC’s next meeting on April 26 and 27.