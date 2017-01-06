BCCI’s unique tribute to World Cup-winning Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kapil Dev

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid tribute to former India captain Kapil Dev, who celebrated his 57th birthday on Friday. Just the previous day, the cricket board uploaded a special video for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stepped down as India skipper on January 4.

Shared between these two former India skippers’ achievements, lies India’s every success in cricket at the world level. Dhoni will continue to represent India in the limited overs format. He was picked for the England series starting on January 15 in Pune.

Kapil Dev led India to their first-ever World Cup victory in 1983, as underdogs to say the least. Cricket, the game itself and the way it is perceived by fans in India, completely changed from then on.

The BCCI posted a picture of Kapil Dev with the World Cup trophy on their official Twitter account with several Twitteratis joining in to wish the veteran on the micro-blogging website.

VIDEO: A tribute to @msdhoni the #Captain...A look at some of the glorious moments under his captaincy https://t.co/o6Vb0oxSEt #Dhoni — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2017

The video on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which is a little under three minutes, marks the highlights of Dhoni’s career, including him winning the three ICC tournaments (World T20I in 2007, World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013).

The video is divided into several sections starting with his trademark finishing style -- with a six.

It then rolls over to his ability to take bold decisions, coupled with clippings from the 2007 WT20I final in Johannesburg where he handed the last over to Joginder Sharma with Pakistan needing 13 runs to win the title.

It turned out to be one of the iconic moments of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s tenure. Misbah-ul Haq scooped Sharma’s third ball to Sreesanth at short fine-leg and Dhoni had won his first ICC tournament.

The video also includes Mahendra Singh Dhoni urging Sourav Ganguly to lead the side in his final Test for the last few overs. It was an emotional moment for the India team and Dhoni’s gesture was lauded by all. India went on to beat Australia by 172 runs to lead the four match series 2-0.

The gigantic six off Nuwan Kulasekara that got India their second 50-over World Cup in 28 years and the winning moments of the ICC Champions Trophy have also found a place in the video that ends with his crafty throw, while looking away, to dismiss Ross Taylor.