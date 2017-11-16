BCCI to hold SGM on December 1, five-year Future Tours Programme to be decided

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold its Special General Meeting (SGM) here on December 1 to discuss a three- point agenda including the all-important Future Tours Programme (FTP) of the Indian team spanning 2019-2023.

It is expected that the Indian cricket team will be touring New Zealand in early 2019 and it will be interesting to see if a series with Pakistan is slotted in that five-year period.

READ | Suranga Lakmal (3/0) leaves India reeling vs Sri Lanka on rain-hit 1st Test

On instructions of Committee of Administrators (COA), acting President CK Khanna has summoned the SGM to also discuss revocation of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) and compensation claim of former IPL franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

“We checked the availability of all the office-bearers of the affiliated units and decided on December 1. Accordingly, I have instructed the acting secretary to issue a notice,” Khanna told PTI today.

The SGM will be the forum where Kochi Tuskers’ compensation claim of Rs 850 crore will be discussed.

READ | Sri Lanka must forget intimidation factor against India: Russel Arnold

The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council few days ago discussed the issue threadbare and were of the opinion that it would be impossible to wriggle out of the mess without paying the penalty.

Kochi franchise was terminated by the BCCI for breach of contract but an arbitration panel led by former CJI RC Lahoti ruled in favour of the franchise as it ruled the termination to be illegal.