BCCI units meet on Justice Lodha panel reforms, split clear

Eleven state cricket associations met in Mumbai on Thursday to discuss the way forward in implementing the reforms recommended by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice (retd.) RM Lodha Committee. It was an unofficial meeting initiated by a current office-bearer and an Indian Premier League functionary, it is learnt.

For experts, it is a sign that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is now divided over those who are ready to implement the Lodha reforms and those who are opposing it. The entire North Zone block kept away.

The impasse has been on for nearly one-and-half years. Currently, the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators is the final authority in all BCCI matters.

The next Supreme Court hearing in the matter is on January 16.

“It was a very good meeting, it was about how to implement Lodha reforms as fast as possible,” said a West Zone member. Rajeev Shukla, the IPL chairman, didn’t attend but a senior official from the Uttar Pradesh association did.

The group felt the impasse has continued for too long and a quick implementation of the Lodha report will help them return to power.

“We have agreed to adopt 85 per cent of the recommendations. All those present will go back to their associations and write to the (BCCI) secretary, who will take it up further,” said a senior official from South Zone, adding, “Our reservations are mainly on four points: One state, one vote; jurisdiction of the office-bearers; the formation of the Apex council and the cooling-off period. We are fine with the rest of the recommendations, including the 70-year age cap and the nine-year tenure.”

The other group in the BCCI is not amused. A prominent member of that group saw the move as an attempt by Shukla and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary to create a leadership vacuum so that they benefit. “Among the 11, there were only five with the authority to vote. So, for me it was a futile exercise; anyway being an unofficial gathering, it doesn’t amount to anything,” he said.

After Maharashtra and Vidarbha associations, the Mumbai Cricket Association is also closer to implementing the Lodha reforms. The MCA managing committee will meet on January 16 to pass it and then place it before SGM for vote.

BCCI clarifies payment to Paranjape

The BCCI paid former national selector Jatin Paranjape Rs 43.20 lakh in December as professional fees from February to September, 2017, as per its website. However, Paranjape was no longer the national selector during the period.

Paranjape, a former first-class player, was removed from his post in January, 2017 after the Lodha panel report barred non-Test players from becoming national selectors in a pruned three-member panel. Gagan Khoda too stepped down as he had only played ODIs.

A senior BCCI official, however, said, there was no flouting of rules.

“Yes, Paranjape has been paid Rs. 43.20 lakh as professional fees for that period because a selector’s contract runs till September of each year when the AGM is held,” the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

(With inputs from PTI)