BCCI v Lodha Panel: Gopal Subramanium wants SC to give interim body IPL charge

A day after attorney general, Mukul Rohatgi, sought the Supreme Court to allow a wider debate on the Lodha Committee report and refer it to a larger bench, the amicus curiae issued a counter on Saturday, seeking directions to speed up the reform process.

In an application to the Supreme Court, Gopal Subramanium, appointed amicus curiae (court’s friend) to assist in implementing the Lodha report, sought urgent directions to prevent any individual or cricket body from delaying the reform process.

The opening lines of the document read: “The application seeks urgent directions from the court which has become necessary to ensure its July 18, 2016 judgement directing implementation of the Lodha panel report is efficacious and the game does not suffer during the transition period.”

The apex court has been requested to pass orders on 11 areas, including a directive that the interim administrators, whose names the apex court is due to announce on Tuesday, will run this year’s IPL.

Subramanium wants direction to prevent any individual or state association from blocking the use of stadiums, and hand control, including stadiums, of state associations refusing to implement the Lodha report in full to administrators to be named by the court, till fresh elections are held.

The petition also wants the court directive to ensure prompt payments to players, support staff and vendors without any interference and a forensic audit of the BCCI’s and its stats units’ accounts for the last three years, in consultation with the nominee of the Comptroller and Auditor General.

He also wants administration of units refusing to give undertakings to implement the Lodha report to the interim administrators till fresh elections are held.

The amicus curiae also wants the interim panel to nominate the BCCI representative for International Cricket Council meetings. The ousted BCCI officials have raised concerns that India, despite accounting for 70 percent of global revenue earnings, may go without an experienced hand to argue its case.

It also wants the mandate to the Lodha Committee giving it overarching supervision over the implementation of the reforms to remain.