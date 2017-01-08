BCCI vs Lodha Committee: Ousted Board members join hands to tackle Lodha reforms

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) top brass, disqualified by the Supreme Court, converged in Bangalore on Saturday evening to try and find legal options to tackle the Lodha Committee recommendations. Former Board President N Srinivasan had initiated the meeting and the main plan was to file a number of review and curative petitions through various state associations against the Supreme Court’s decision.

Along with that, they have been advised to finalise their proxy candidates for both the BCCI and state association so that their respective groups retain control of Indian cricket. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court verdict, all the various factions of the BCCI have come together, except ICC chairman Shashank Manohar.

Read more | Lodha reforms accepted by 21 state units, N Srinivasan-Anurag Thakur join hands

Once the Lodha Committee recommendations are implemented, the BCCI and state unit office-bearers will have to be elected. When that happens, Srinivasan, Sharad Pawar, Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shrike will be looking to fight as one group.

This seems to be their best bet as legal options are unlikely to bear fruit. It’s learnt that Lodha committee was not giving much importance to the meeting.

Read more | Pakistan Cricket Board mulls age cap, post Lodha Panel impact on BCCI

“The option of review and curative petitions is always available and they can file endless petitions but the consequences will be the same, they will be dismissed. But, if they field their relatives or friends as candidates in the elections, we can’t do much,” a legal expert, who has been a part of the case, told HT.

A source close to the Lodha Committee told PTI: “Today 21 state units have already written to BCCI that they are adopting Lodha Panel reforms. So if 24 individuals, who are no longer qualified officials meet anywhere in India, no one should be bothered. They are individuals who went on their own capacity. These officials who went stand disqualified as per SC verdict.”