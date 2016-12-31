BCCI vs Lodha panel: Supreme Court to give final order on January 2

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers are likely to know their fate on Monday when the Supreme Court gives its ruling on the Justice RM Lodha Committee’s recommendation that the board’s office-bearers should be replaced by an independent observer.

The Lodha panel has put forward the name of former union home secretary, GK Pillai, to oversee the BCCI administration as it wants the current office-bearers to be removed for not implementing its recommendations in full.

The BCCI president, Anurag Thakur, and secretary, Ajay Shirke, have maintainted the majority of the state units are opposed to the key changes spelt out by the panel like one man, one post, one state, one vote and a 70-year age restriction for holding office.

The bench headed by retiring Chief Justice of India, TS Thakur, could also give its order on BCCI president, Anurag Thakur’s affidavit over seeking the International Cricket Council’s support over the Lodha panel’s asking a Comptroller and Auditor General’s office representative to be part of the Apex Council.

The court has warned Thakur that he could be hauled up for perjury.