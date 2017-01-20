BCCI vs Lodha: Supreme Court sees red over Kerala unit lawyer’s ‘bloody’ comment

Ousted cricket bosses may be bristling after they were stripped of their posts following the Lodha Committee report, but the lawyer of one frustrated unit took the frustration too far in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The apex court was holding a hearing in connection with roping in new administrators recommended by senior lawyers Gopal Subramaniam and Anil Divan when pent-up anger boiled over for a lawyer representing the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

The outburst was from senior lawyer Vikas Singh. “We have spent more than Rs 3 crore on the Lodha Committee, and look, they are deciding our future. This is bloody our money.”

The intemperate language left the bench of Justices Deepak Mishra, AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud shocked.

“How you can use such language in this court? I feel sorry that you have used such words,” said Justice Mishra. “We are declining to hear you, not today.”

An upset Justice Chandrachud interjected, “People don’t use such language even in the district courts of Uttar Pradesh.”

Justice Mishra then turned to Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, asking what he thought of the counsel’s language.

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” was the response. The AG was present in court to represent the Railways, All India Universities and Services cricket teams.

Vikas Singh apologised, only to invite more ire. Justice Mishra said, “Invention of the word ‘sorry’ is to teach a human to think and speak, not speak and then think.”

Earlier, BCCI lawyer Kapil Sibal argued there was an important meeting of the ICC in February and since there was no eligible BCCI official to attend, the Board could lose a lot of money.

Anil Divan said tongue-in-cheek that ICC president, Shashank Manohar, could negotiate for the Board as he was a former BCCI president.