BCCI wipes off all signs of previous regime under Anurag Thakur

Marking the start of an era, the BCCI administrative staff, under the supervision of chief executive officer (CEO) Rahul Johri, has taken over the day-to-day functioning of the Board. The selection committee will be convened by the CEO and the mail announcing the venue and date was issued under his name and signature.

By Wednesday evening, all traces of the previous regime were wiped off, with the names of the office-bearers deleted from the official website, bcci.tv.

In fact, the link under the subhead --- important committees, including the working and selection committees, has been removed. Only the names of member associations, under their respective zones, are there.

The north-east state associations, which will automatically become permanent members once the recommendations of the Supreme Court are implemented, will then have their names added.

As highlighted by HT, till Tuesday afternoon the BCCI website had the name of Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke listed as president and secretary. But they were taken off soon after.

Meanwhile, even though they stand disqualified, many big names from associations across the country went through the ritual of tendering their resignations. Taking cue from the removal of Thakur and Shirke, Dilip Vengsarkar submitted his resignation as the Mumbai Cricket Association’s vice-president. He served a cumulative nine years in cricket administration, which is the maximum after the amendment made by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia, president Sanjay Jagdale and two others ceased to be in office for the same reasons.

“In the light of the Lodha Committee recommendations and Supreme Court’s orders, Scindia, Jagdale along with two vice-presidents of MPCA, MK Bhargava and Ashok Jagdale, have automatically demitted office,” said MPCA CEO Rohit Pandit.

At the MCA, others are expected to follow Sharad Pawar, who quit his post before the SC order. KC Mathew, head of the Kerala Cricket Association and Brijesh Patel, Karnataka State Cricket Association secretary, have also vacated their posts. Patel was hopeful of getting into the BCCI but is not eligible anymore.

Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary Subir Ganguly and treasurer Biswarup Dey are looking to hold on, saying they will wait till Jan 19 before tendering their resignation. But, Dey is in his 10th year as office-bearer and stands disqualified. Ganguly has had four straight years in office which forces him to go for a cooling-off period.