Ben Stokes plans stint in New Zealand as Ashes 2017-18 call-up gains momentum

Ben Stokes, England allrounder who is currently suspended, plans to play first-class cricket in New Zealand, officials said, potentially paving the way for a dramatic Ashes call-up.

Social media went into overdrive late Monday when a picture showing Stokes leaving London’s Heathrow airport sparked speculation he was set to join his England teammates in Australia.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) poured cold water on the suggestion, saying the 26-year-old was simply heading to New Zealand to visit family.

But it soon emerged Stokes aims to play first-class cricket for Canterbury during his trip to the South Island, keeping him in shape if required for the Ashes.

Highlights Ben Stokes is visiting New Zealand to visit family and not for consideration for the Ashes series

Ben Stokes is barred from international cricket as British police investigate his alleged involvement in a late-night fight outside a Bristol nightclub.

Ben Stokes’ suspension does not apply for domestic cricket

Ben Stokes is reportedly planning a stint in New Zealand and could be selected for the Perth Test.

“(We) have been in initial informal discussions with Ben Stokes’ representatives regarding his potential availability,” Canterbury Cricket said in a statement.

Stokes is barred from international cricket as British police investigate his alleged involvement in a late-night fight outside a Bristol nightclub.

But the suspension announced in September does not apply to domestic cricket, meaning Stokes could turn out for Canterbury.

Rumours swirling that this is Ben Stokes at Heathrow bound for Australia.

But:

a) Is it him?

b) If yes, is it for the Ashes or I'm A Celebrity? pic.twitter.com/wCLyB6arUg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 27, 2017

The London Times cricket writer Elizabeth Ammon tweeted that Stokes was poised to play as soon as this Sunday, when Canterbury face Otago in New Zealand’s domestic one-day competition.

The Stokes controversy rocked England’s Ashes preparations and the team slumped to a 10-wicket defeat in the first Test in Brisbane this week.

Former Australia Test captains Steve Waugh and Ian Chappell are among those who believe England can’t retain the Ashes without the hard-hitting allrounder.

Stokes was born in New Zealand but moved to England as a child when his father Gerard, a former rugby league international, took a coaching role.

Both his parents have since moved back to Christchurch, the Canterbury region’s main city.

The ECB emphasised that Stokes was on a private trip that had not been set up by the organisation. “His travel arrangements have not been arranged by the ECB,” it said in a statement. “He is not on his way to the Ashes, England Lions or any other official training camps with the England set-up.”

The Ashes resumes on Saturday when the day-night second Test starts in Adelaide.