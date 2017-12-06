Ben Stokes suffers in New Zealand domestic game, England’s Ashes woes continue

England’s journey Down Under is turning into a nightmare. Not only did they lose the Adelaide by 120 runs to go down 2-0, but across the Tasman in New Zealand, Ben Stokes, who is currently suspended has endured a torrid time in Canterbury.

Stokes, who has been suspended from international cricket following his brawl at a Bristol bar, was dismissed for a 41-ball 34 and remained wicketless in his spell of 7-0-39-0.

The Ford Trophy encounter between Canterbury and Auckland is turning out to be a forgetful affair for Stokes, who was punished by Munro. The left-hander hammered three boundaries in an over off Stokes in an unbeaten 174 off 118 balls, and according to the New Zealand Herald, Stokes’ ‘body language hardly improved’ during the game.

Stokes and Munro — two extremely vital players for their respective national sides — were then seen involved in a bitter spat and had to be separated by the on-field umpire.

Reports have suggested that England may draft in Stokes ahead of the third Ashes 2017-18 Test at Perth, but the England and Wales Cricket Board awaits police decision, which will be followed by their own inquiry.