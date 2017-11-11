Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India cricketer, to tie the knot on November 23

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been at the helm of India’s successful bowling line-up for the past few years, turning around games with masterful spells at the death, has decided to begin a new innings in life.

The pace bowler has set November 23 as the date that he will tie the knot with his fiancée Nupur Nagar.

The couple will wed in a private ceremony in Bhuvneshwar’s hometown Meerut followed by a reception in Bulandshahr on November 26, the town his wife-to-be hails from. The festivities will end with a final reception in New Delhi on November 30.

Here’s the better half of the picture @nupurnagar 😊😍 A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

“The wedding will take place in Meerut and will be attended by family and close friends. But we want Bhuvneshwar’s teammates and members of the board to also take part in celebrations, which is why we will have a reception in Delhi for them,” Bhuvneshwar’s father Kiran Pal Singh was quoted as saying by Indiatimes.

“We are sure everybody will attend it because the entire team will be in Delhi from November 30 for the Sri Lanka series.”

While the wedding ceremony will be a private one, attended by close friends and family only, the Bulandshahr event will include the extended family of the couple as well.

The final function in the capital will host the glitz and glamour of the cricketing fraternity with the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin set to attend amongst other teammates.

Officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) are also likely feature in the final innings of Bhuvneshwar’s wedding proceedings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the second Indian player to get married this year after former pace bowler Zaheer Khan too announced his wedding with ‘Chak de India’ actress Sagarika Ghatge. Zaheer will tie the knot on November 27 in Mumbai.

India are set to host Sri Lanka in a three-match Test series, starting November 16. Bhuvneshwar might miss the second Test beginning of November 24 due to his nuptials. However, there has been no confirmation of the same.