Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to marry Nupur Nagar, but Shikhar Dhawan has a question

Even though they have been released from national duty, there is no end to banter between Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will be missing the next two Tests against Sri Lanka of the three-match series.

While Dhawan asked for time off cricket having played the first Test in which he scored a fluent 116-ball 94 with two sixes and 11 fours, Bhuvneshwar had to apply for leave as the right-arm seamer will be getting married on Thursday, November 23, to his fiancée Nupur Nagar.

The 27-year-old Bhuvneshwar got engaged to Nupur in Greater Noida in a ceremony which was attended by close friends and family. The marriage will take place in Bhuvneshwar’s home town Meerut.

The two cricketers, who had played a crucial role in India’s last-minute push for a victory in the first Test against Kolkata, featured in a video posted by Dhawan post the drawn Test.

Dhawan posed a tough question for his teammate whether he would turn into a ‘joru ka gulam’, to which Bhuvneshwar replied saying, “that is called love”.

“Lo ji humara ek sher kal joru ka gullam ban jaega. Isse puchte hai ki motichoor ka ladoo jo khae vo pachtae ya jo na khae vo pachtae (Here we go, one more lion from our team will be married now. Let’s ask him whether the fruits of marriage are sweet or bitter…)?”

"Lo ji ban gya ek aur joru ka ghulam @imbhuvi ..🤣😌Wish you a very happy married life bro..🤗👍🏼

Meanwhile, BCCI had announced the withdrawal of Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar from the remainder of the Test series against Sri Lanka on Monday night. With Murali Vijay already in the squad, the selectors did not have to name a replacement for Dhawan, but in place of Bhuvneshwar, Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar received his maiden call-up.