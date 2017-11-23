Bhuvneshwar Kumar ties knot with Nupur Nagar in grand ceremony in Meerut

Indian cricket team pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Meerut with fiancee Nupur Nagar on Thursday.

SEE PICS OF BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR’S WEDDING

The couple wed in a private ceremony in Bhuvneshwar’s hometown. The occasion will be followed by a reception in Bulandshahr on November 26, the town his wife hails from. The festivities will end with a final reception in New Delhi on November 30 where Indian cricket team members are also expected to attend.

READ | Virat Kohli not worried by Bhuvneshwar, Shikhar Dhawan’s absence in Nagpur Test

While the wedding ceremony was a private affair, attended by close friends and family, the Bulandshahr event will include the extended family of the couple as well.

Officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) are also likely attend the final innings of Bhuvneshwar’s wedding proceedings.

The couple had got engaged in a private ceremony on October 4.

This pic 😍😍😍😍😍 @imbhuvi @nupurnagar A post shared by BHUVIANS 💟💞💘 BhuvneshwarKumar (@imbhuvifc) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:04am PST

@imbhuvi @nupurnagar 😍 #bhuvian #bhuvi #Bhuvneshwarkumar #nupurnagar #Nuvikishaadi #bhuviwedsnupur #bhuvikishaadi A post shared by BHUVIANS 💟💞💘 BhuvneshwarKumar (@imbhuvifc) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:25am PST

Speechless😍😍😍 this moment 😍😄😄😘😘 @imbhuvi @nupurnagar #bhuvian #bhuvi #BhuvneshwarKumar #BhuviandNupur #BhuviwedsNupur Happy Married life Champ!!! A post shared by BHUVIANS 💟💞💘 BhuvneshwarKumar (@imbhuvifc) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:12am PST

Our handsome dulha 😍😍 @imbhuvi #bhuviwedsnupur #imbhuvifc #bhuvian #bhuvi #bhuvikishadi #Bhuvneshwarkumar A post shared by BHUVIANS 💟💞💘 BhuvneshwarKumar (@imbhuvifc) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:17am PST

The medium pacer recently starred for India in the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The cricketer took eight wickets, four in each innings of the Test, to be named Man-of-the-Match. His four wickets for eight runs in the last innings of the game turned the match in India’s favour and almost handed the hosts a victory.

The 27-year-old was released from the Indian cricket team on November 20 and will not take any further part in the rest of the Test series vs Sri Lanka.

Ek din mai do shikaar 😃 fast bowlers are having good day off the field. Congrats @BhuviOfficial and Nupur. God bless! pic.twitter.com/rHt2ywHMml — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 23, 2017

And the last man from the group is down. Welcome to the other side of the world Zak. Wish you both a blissful marriage @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge 💑 pic.twitter.com/ExWVqtcWl5 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 23, 2017

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan too got married with ‘Chak De! India’ actress Sagarika Ghatge earlier in the day. They will have a wedding reception in Mumbai on November 27.