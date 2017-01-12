Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes blow records away vs Melbourne Renegades

The Big Bash League encounter between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes witnessed a ‘Big Bash’ of runs. Batsmen had a field day while the bowlers suffered. The 24th match of the 2017 BBL witnessed an absolute humdinger. Melbourne Renegades posted 222/4, the highest total in the BBL and the highest in T20s in Australia. However, the record lasted just 20 overs as the Hurricanes chased the target down off the last ball to register a thrilling two-wicket win.

The architects of the record-breaking win for Hobart Hurricanes were Stuart Broad and Ben McDermott, the son of former Australia pacer and fast bowling coach Craig McDermott. The aggregate of 445 runs is the highest in T20s in Australia while, overall, it is the 14th highest aggregate.

The Hurricanes won the toss and put the Renegades in. Aaron Finch, the captain, led from the front with a 32-ball fifty and shared a 74-run stand with Cameron White to lay a solid platform. After Finch departed for 63, Tom Cooper notched up a fifty off 22 balls as Melbourne Renegades slammed 68 off the last five overs.

Chasing 223, the Hurricanes were reduced to 19/2 but Ben McDermott, in company with George Bailey, strung a 151-run stand for the third wicket. McDermott notched up his fifty off 31 balls and after crossing the landmark, he went berserk. He blasted two fours and a six off Brad Hogg and was severe on James Pattinson by slamming two sixes and two fours to reach his century off just 47 balls. This was the third-fastest century in the history of the BBL.

After McDermott departed for a magnificent 114, Bailey slammed a fifty off 36 balls to keep the game alive. Sunil Narine tilted the balance towards the Melbourne Renegades when he snapped up Bailey for 59

With 16 needed off the last over, Stuart Broad held his nerve and slammed two fours in the last over bowled by Thisara Perera to give Hurricanes a thrilling win.