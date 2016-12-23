Big Bash League: Ian Bell 50 gives Perth Scorchers win over Adelaide Strikers

Ian Bell’s fifty on Big Bash League debut and a haul of 3/33 from Mitchell Johnson, playing his first competitive game after more than 18 months, handed Perth Scorchers a 48-run win over Adelaide Strikers at the WACA in Perth on Friday.

Perth Scorchers, who won the Big Bash League in 2013/14 and 2014/15, have made a great start in the sixth edition of the Big Bash League.

Perth Scorchers were inserted into bat after Adelaide Strikers chose to field. Michael Klinger departed cheaply for 1 but Ian Bell, making his debut in the Big Bash League, revived the innings with a 63-run stand with Sam Whiteman. When Whiteman fell for 22, the England right-hander shared a 57-run stand with Mitchell Marsh (31).

Bell, who last played for England in the 2015 Test series against Pakistan in the UAE, notched up his fifty but departed in the final overs for a 42-ball 61. Ashton Turner stepped up and blasted 44 off 19 balls as Perth Scorchers scored 63 runs in 29 balls to finish on 197/7.

In response, Adelaide Strikers were reduced to 15/3, with David Willey (2/15) wrecking havoc with both swing and pace. Brad Hodge provided resistance with a decent fifty but Mitchell Johnson, playing his first competitive game after 18 months, dented Adelaide Strikers with three wickets in the middle stages. Kane Richardson struck some lusty blows with a 28-ball 45 but it only delayed the inevitable as they ended up on 149/9.

The tournament takes a two-day Christmas break before it resumes on Boxing Day, where Hobart Hurricanes take on the Melbourne Stars at the Bellerive Oval.