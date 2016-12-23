Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers eye their 2nd win as they face Hobart Hurricanes

Sydney Sixers will be looking to continue their winning run in the 2016 Big Bash League when they take on Hobart Hurricanes in Sydney on Friday.

After finishing at the bottom of the Big Bash League last season, Sydney Sixers made a good start to the new campaign as they defeated defending champions Sydney Thunder by 9 wickets in their previous game while this will be the first match of the tournament for Hobart Hurricanes.

The Sydney bowlers were quite impressive in their match against Sydney Thunders with three of them chipping in with two wickets apiece, but it was their batting that was the real star. Skipper Moises Henriques led from the front with an explosive 76 off 41 balls and Daniel Hughes also scored a fifty to ensure a comfortable win for the Sixers.

Hobart Hurricanes also had a disappointing run in the Big Bash League last season as they finished just one spot above Sydney Sixers. This time, they will be relying heavily on their batting heavyweights that include skipper Tim Paine, middle order batsman George Bailey and all-rounder Dan Christian along with Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara. Their bowling line up also boasts of proven talents like Shaun Tait and Cameron Boyce, but it is highly unlikely that their newest recruit Stuart Broad will be making his debut on Friday.