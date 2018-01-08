Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers lose thriller to Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart Hurricanes survived a late Sam Billings scare to knock Sydney Sixers out of the Big Bash League (BBL) play-off picture with a five-run victory.

Losing finalists in last year’s competition, the Sixers are without a single point from six matches after Monday’s reverse at Blundstone Arena.

The Hurricanes posted 170-6, the in-form D’Arcy Short following up back-to-back scores in the 90s with 42 from 36 at the top of the order.

Billings and Jordan Silk gave the Sixers hope with a partnership of 60 but after the latter fell for 45 from 37, even Billings’ final-over heroics were not enough as the Hurricanes picked up their third win in succession.

DWARSHUIS DROPS A SITTER

The Sixers’ Ben Dwarshuis sports a fine twirly moustache, which fortunately for him may take some of the attention away from his fielding deficiencies.

In the first over after the powerplay, Matthew Wade chopped a Johan Botha long-hop straight to him at point, where he shelled the simplest of chances.

Wade was on 20 at the time and went on to make 41 from 30 before holing out off Jackson Bird.

CHRISTIAN AND MILENKO CAMEOS PROVE KEY

When Ben McDermott perished for 19, the Hurricanes were 128-5 with 20 balls remaining.

Step forward Dan Christian and Simon Milenko, who between them struck 38 from the next 19 to propel the hosts to a competitive total.

Christian thumped five fours in his 14-ball 28 not out, while Milenko made 22 from just 10, including three boundaries and a maximum.

BILLINGS ALMOST THE SIXERS’ SIX-HITTING HERO

When Silk departed midway through the 17th over the Sixers required 47 from 21 deliveries.

Billings gave them a glimmer of hope by taking three successive fours off Jofra Archer at the end of the 18th over, reducing the equation to 28 required from 12.

Christian’s superb 19th over yielded just six runs and with three balls to go Billings was on strike with 18 needed.

He twice deposited England team-mate Tymal Mills over the ropes into the leg side but with another maximum needed for victory from the final ball, he swung and missed, finishing 61 off 31 as the Sixers just fell short.