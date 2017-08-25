Bihar and Northeast states not included in BCCI’s new Ranji Trophy calendar

Bihar and north-eastern states once again had to cope with the disappointment of not being included in the Ranji Trophy calendar which was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to state associations on Thursday.

One of the steps in Lodha Committee reforms was to include teams from Bihar and Northeast in matters pertaining to cricket (tournaments).

This season, the Ranji Trophy matches will be played in four groups instead of three. The first round of matches will begin from October 6, while the final will be played on December 29.

Since Northeast states have not been granted Full Member status, there was a possibility of introducing a combined Northeast team, comprising of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim and Nagaland in this Ranji season.

Since last season, a combined Northeast team has been given the chance to play in the age-group tournaments conducted by the BCCI.

Nabha Bhattacharya, who is the convenor of the Northeast Cricket Development committee, was disappointed with the BCCI not considering them in Ranji Trophy.

“This is gross discrimination to states from the Northeast. We were promised to have a combined team in the Ranji Trophy in the last season and also this time. But this time too we have not been considered. We will now meet again and we may consider to appeal in the Supreme Court,” Bhattacharya told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the BCCI have introduced a one-day league-cum-knockout tournament for the U-23 boys which will be played between January and February.

Mumbai Cricket Association joint secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar had urged the BCCI on a couple of occasions to consider an additional tournament for U-23 category.

“This will be a huge boost to the U-23 boys as they hardly got any exposure with just one multi-day tournament in a season. It is really nice of the BACK to consider our request,” Khanvilkar said.