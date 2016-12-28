Bitter political ties have hit cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board’s Shahryar Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Shahryar Khan said on Wednesday that there is “no chance” of a cricket series with India till political ties between the two countries improve.

A cricket series between the two neighbours is “directly connected with the political and diplomatic relations” between the governments of Pakistan and India, Khan told the media in Karachi.

“Let me say it very categorically, there is no chance of a Pakistan vs India bilateral series unless the political ties between the two counties are improved,” he said.

“But as soon as political tension is defused, cricket will automatically resume.”

The two countries have not played a full series since 2007, when Pakistan toured India to play three Tests and five ODIs. Though Pakistan toured India in 2012-13 for three ODIs and two T20 matches, the series was not a part of the FTP agreement.

International cricket in Pakistan took a hit after the Sri Lankan team was attacked by militants in Lahore in 2009. Eight people were killed and several others, including six Sri Lankan players, were injured.

Pakistan has insisted that India should honour its commitment for a home series that has been due since 2008.

Khan said he hoped both countries will be able to normalise their relations. “I believe things are gradually improving,” he said.

India-Pakistan ties nosedived after a string of terror attacks on military facilities, including the Pathankot airbase and army camps in Uri and Nagrota, and a flare-up of hostilities on the Line of Control.