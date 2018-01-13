Blind Cricket World Cup: Skipper Ajay Reddy stars as India thrash Bangladesh

Skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy starred with both bat and ball as India thrashed Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the ongoing Blind Cricket World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

It was Reddy and Sunil Ramesh’s impressive opening stand that ensured a smooth victory for India and they continued to hold the top position in the points table.

After opting to bat, Bangladesh could only manage 226/8 in their allotted 40 overs.

Reddy took four wickets while Deepak Malik and Pankaj Bhue took two apiece.

In reply, India comfortably chased the target with 21.2 overs to spare. Reddy remained unbeaten on 101 off 60, hitting 14 boundaries while Ramesh scored 105*, studded with 17 boundaries.

Ajay Kumar Reddy was declared the Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

India will now take on Nepal on Sunday.