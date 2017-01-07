Brendon McCullum bat-breaking feat helps Brisbane singe Perth in Big Bash League

Brendon McCullum’s batting is audacious. His aggression is dazzling. His ability to hit sixes is mind-boggling. All these qualities have combined well for McCullum as he dazzles the Big Bash League in Australia while playing for the Brisbane Heat.

McCullum’s partnership with Chris Lynn, who has been selected in the Australian ODI team for the upcoming series against Pakistan, has been devastating.

Both hit sixes at will and both have shown the ability to tear apart any bowling attack in the tournament. During Brisbane Heat’s game against the Perth Scorchers at the WACA, Lynn put on a brilliant performance as he blasted 98* off just 49 balls, including a tournament record of 11 sixes.

However, it was McCullum who stole the show with a ‘bat-breaking’ display.

It will be missed #BashBrothers pic.twitter.com/seLAhHDOEy — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2017

In the 13th over, chasing 174 for victory, McCullum and Lynn had taken the Brisbane Heat to 130/1. In the fourth ball of the over bowled by Andrew Tye, McCullum, after launching the bowler for a six third ball, tried to go down the ground again but when ball made contact with bat, the willow snapped in two.

He may have played 2nd fiddle to #Lynnsanity last night, but McCullum's innings was just as spectacular! WATCH https://t.co/G1kRUfmPw3 pic.twitter.com/56NDh683k1 — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) January 5, 2017

This incident did not deter McCullum from blasting a fifty off 31 balls as Brisbane Heat won by nine wickets with 32 balls to spare.

McCullum’s bat-breaking was a rage on Twitter, with several tweets applauding the right-hander’s feat.

This is not the first time that McCullum has suffered a broken bat.

In the Perth Test against Australia in 2015, Mitchell Starc broke the bottom of McCullum’s bat. In the 2015 Big Bash League, Adelaide Striker’s Jono Dean’s bat snapped in two in the game against Hobart Hurricanes.

In Tests in Australia, one particular bat-breaking moment was witnessed in the 2013/14 Ashes Test match in Sydney in which Ryan Harris broke England opener Michael Carberry’s bat in half.

In an ODI during the game between West Indies and Zimbabwe in Providence in 2010, West Indies bowler Kemar Roach broke Vusi Sibanda’s bat in half.

Such was the speed of the ball that after breaking the bat, it dislodged the off bail and the batsman missed out on a century.