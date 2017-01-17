 Brendon McCullum Big Bash ban ‘ridiculously harsh’ and ‘embarrassing’ | cricket | Hindustan Times
Brendon McCullum Big Bash ban ‘ridiculously harsh’ and ‘embarrassing’

cricket Updated: Jan 17, 2017 10:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Brendon McCullum, who plays for Brisbane Heat, was banned for his side’s slow over rate during the loss against Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League last week. (Getty Images)

Brendon McCullum sat out the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars match on Tuesday as a penalty for the slow over rate with which his side, Heat, played during the loss against Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League last week.

Fans and cricketers alike have criticised Big Bash for the suspension, saying it was too harsh and uncalled for.

Australia cricket team coach Darren Lehmann described the Big Bash ban as “ridiculous” during commentary for Ten Network.

Australia’s Brad Hodge slammed the suspension, calling it “embarrassing” and that the Big Bash League has been made fun of by fans and players, especially on Twitter.

Hodge, who is captain of Adelaide Strikers, said the ban was too harsh.

“You’re there to win a contest and if you’re not deliberately stalling or trying to upset the opposition then play on. I think it’s really unfair that McCullum sits out,” Hodge told FIVEaa radio (Adelaide).

“I think it’s got to be embarrassing for the league when it comes to this. If you’ve got people on Twitter making jokes, it says they’re trying to make a mockery of it … and I think it’s fair enough. We’re not here to punish guys for trying to do the right thing, we’re trying to punish guys for doing the wrong thing, and I certainly don’t think Baz is out there doing the wrong thing.”

The Twitter jokes included ones by Glenn Maxwell and his Australian teammates, who had different ideas on how to punish McCullum.

