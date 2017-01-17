Brendon McCullum Big Bash ban ‘ridiculously harsh’ and ‘embarrassing’

Brendon McCullum sat out the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars match on Tuesday as a penalty for the slow over rate with which his side, Heat, played during the loss against Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League last week.

Fans and cricketers alike have criticised Big Bash for the suspension, saying it was too harsh and uncalled for.

Australia cricket team coach Darren Lehmann described the Big Bash ban as “ridiculous” during commentary for Ten Network.

Australia’s Brad Hodge slammed the suspension, calling it “embarrassing” and that the Big Bash League has been made fun of by fans and players, especially on Twitter.

No.1: in the next game, brendan Mccullum must bat with an eye patch... #bbl06 #bazrules #patchesohoullihan — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 12, 2017

Hodge, who is captain of Adelaide Strikers, said the ban was too harsh.

“You’re there to win a contest and if you’re not deliberately stalling or trying to upset the opposition then play on. I think it’s really unfair that McCullum sits out,” Hodge told FIVEaa radio (Adelaide).

“I think it’s got to be embarrassing for the league when it comes to this. If you’ve got people on Twitter making jokes, it says they’re trying to make a mockery of it … and I think it’s fair enough. We’re not here to punish guys for trying to do the right thing, we’re trying to punish guys for doing the wrong thing, and I certainly don’t think Baz is out there doing the wrong thing.”

The Twitter jokes included ones by Glenn Maxwell and his Australian teammates, who had different ideas on how to punish McCullum.

No. 76: not allowed to speak during the whole fielding innings.Must communicate by sign language at all times,including on the mic #bazrules — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 12, 2017