Brisbane Heat accept Brendon McCullum suspension but Australia rally behind Baz

Brisbane Heat captain Brendon McCullum was suspended for a Big Bash League match for slow over rate on Thursday but some Australia players haven’t taken too kindly to it. The Heat were found to be six minutes behind the scheduled time to complete their 20 overs against Perth Scorchers on Wednesday. It equated to being one over short.

Since the offence was McCullum’s second for a slow over rate this edit ion of the BBL, he will be suspended for Heat’s next match against Melbourne Stars next week. Joe Burns is set to captain Heat for next Tuesday’s match at the MCG.

However, to show solidarity with McCullum, players like Glen Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh started a Twitter conversation on how to keep the former New Zealand captain in the game with restrictions. The conversation, with the hash tag bazrules, was initiated by Maxwell who plays for Victoria Bushrangers.

Just considering the Mccullum suspension with a few teammates... we've come up with a few ideas to keep him in the game (with restrictions) — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 12, 2017

No.1: in the next game, brendan Mccullum must bat with an eye patch... #bbl06 #bazrules #patchesohoullihan — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 12, 2017

Soon, other cricketers started coming up with some ideas. Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh tweeted their ideas by saying

Has to bowl his allotted 4 overs. #bazrules https://t.co/c8hKAiImih — Mitch Marsh (@mitchmarsh235) January 12, 2017

No.43 Not allowed inside the 30 yard circle for whole bowling innings #bazrules #BBL06 https://t.co/RmdUMpSmXz — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) January 12, 2017

McCullum had himself expressed some reservations about the over-rate penalty after Wednesday’s match. “I think there were some inconsistencies in that (the first over-rate penalty) but let’s wait and see. If you do get suspended, you get suspended and that’s how it is,” McCullum had said. McCullum and Heat may have accepted the penalty but the way Maxwell and others have rallied behind the former New Zealand captain showed that the Trans-Tasman rivalry exists only on the pitch, not off it.