Brisbane Heat’s Jemma Barsby surprises all with ambidextrous bowling quality

Cricket world has witnessed Australian cricketer David Warner changing his batting stance and effectively turning into a right hand batsman while switch hitting a bowler on numerous occasions. But, how many times have one seen a bowler bowling with both arms in the same cricket match?

The answer is only a few times and Sunday witnessed one such rare occasion when Brisbane Heat’s Jemma Barsby changed from bowling right arm to left during a women’s Big Bash League match against Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval.

Barsby displayed her ambidexterity in the 10th over of Adelaide Strikers’ innings when she bowled the first three deliveries with her right hand before switching arm to send down the next three with left.

The 22-year-old bowled right-arm off-spin from over the wicket for her first three balls before switching to left-arm orthodox from around the wicket for the fourth. She then finished the over by bowling her final two balls using left arm from over the wicket.

The 22-year old finished with figures of 2-25 from her four overs eventually and helped her side restrict Strikers to 119/7 in the stipulated 20 overs. Heats chased down the total with ease with 22 balls and eight wickets to spare.

Before Jemma, only a few cricketers were known to have the ability to bowl with both hands. Former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper, Hashan Tillakaratne, once bowled from both right and left hands in an over against Kenya during a 1996 World Cup match.

In the recent times, Vidarbha left-arm spinner Akshay Karnewar and Sri Lankan spinner Kamindu Mendis were seen displaying their ambidextrous skills on a cricket field. While Mendis exhibited his rare art during the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangaldesh, Karnewar was seen doing the same in domestic tournaments in India.