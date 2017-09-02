British police arrest man over crossbow incident at Oval Cricket Ground

British police arrested a 35-year old man on Saturday over an incident at London’s Oval Cricket Ground which was evacuated on Thursday after a crossbow bolt was fired onto the pitch.

The incident saw a County Championship match between Surrey and Middlesex suspended.

Initial reports suggested a metal-tipped arrow, which landed on the playing surface as the match was ongoing, had been fired from outside the ground.

London’s Metropolitan police said the man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm and later bailed pending further enquiries.

“This was a reckless action taken with no regard for the safety and wellbeing of the spectators or the players,” said Detective Constable Dominic Landragin of Lambeth borough police.