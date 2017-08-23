Cheteshwar Pujara to rejoin Nottinghamshire for final four County cricket games

With no long-format assignments lined up in near future, India’s No 3 linchpin Cheteshwar Pujara has reached England and will be rejoining the County side Nottinghamshire for their final four matches of the ongoing Championship.

India are currently busy playing the limited-overs leg of the Sri Lankan tour, which will be followed by ODI and T20I series against Australia at home. With Pujara not in picture as far as limited-overs internationals are concerned, the batsman has got enough time to play more County cricket.

Pujara has been frequenting the County circuit expecting to enhance his overall development as a cricketer — a fact that he acknowledged post India’s Test series in Sri Lanka. He had played for former champions Yorkshire in the 2015 season, and in the ongoing County Championship, the right-hander is representing Nottinghamshire.

Pujara had played two matches for Nottinghamshire before he returned to the national duties in Sri Lanka, and with two centuries in the island nation he contributed heavily in India’s first-ever whitewash in an overseas series of more than two Tests.

In the three-match series against Sri Lanka, Pujara continued his rich form, scoring as many as 309 runs in only four innings at 77.25. He scored two centuries in Sri Lanka, with the score of 153 in the opening Test at Galle being his highest.

But before the Sri Lanka tour, Pujara had joined Nottinghamshire as the replacement of Australian pacer James Pattinson. He played in four matches, and returned with the scores of 2, 112, 29, 13 and 67. His 112 against Gloucestershire helped Nottingham win the game by an innings and 50 runs.

Pujara has been benefitted by County stints, as he believes the experience helps in overall development of a cricketer. “Yes, I would like to (play) some more county matches…” he said after the conclusion of the Test series in Sri Lanka.

“Playing county did help me. Playing on seaming wickets in county cricket, those are challenging wickets, so as a batsman you improve, your technique can improve as a cricketer as well,” Pujara added.