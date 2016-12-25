Chris Gayle plays ‘Santa Flause’, brings Christmas cheer to his fans

Chris Gayle is a true showman. In Twenty20 cricket, he is a magnificent batsman and a true entertainer. The West Indies dasher, who is currently enjoying some time away from cricket, took to Instagram to wish a Merry Christmas to his cricket fans. However, there was a twist in the celebrations.

Santa-Flause 🎅🏽 A photo posted by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:27pm PST

Gayle shared a photo on Instagram on Christmas Eve in which he has sported a beard. Titled “Santa Flause”, the photo shows a rather pensive Gayle staring into the camera, with a white T-shirt.

Merry Christmas from the St Kitts family... 🇰🇳🇯🇲❤️🎄🍾 A photo posted by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:35pm PST

In another image, Gayle is seen with his wife and daughter Blush, on Christmas where they are enjoying some wonderful moments.

Gayle is taking some time off after not playing in the sixth edition of the Big Bash League in Australia. The left-hander caused outrage during the 2015 Big Bash League with his infamous “Don’t blush baby” flirting boundary-line interview with a female TV reporter during a spell with the Melbourne Renegades, sparking claims of sexism.

The West Indies opener last played international cricket during the World Twenty20 in 2016. Gayle was the third-highest scorer in the Caribbean Premier League when he blasted 425 runs at an average of 42 as he led his team Jamaica Tallawahs to victory. He also played in some matches for Chittagong Vikings in the Bangladesh Premier League but his team lost in the elimination final to Rajshahi Kings.