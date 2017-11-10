 Accused of exposing penis, Chris Gayle promises to tell it all for ‘right’ price | cricket | Hindustan Times
Chris Gayle, the dashing West Indies cricketer who recently won a defamation case against Fairfax media in Australia, is preparing to cash in on the incident and tell his story in the form of a book for a certain price.

cricket Updated: Nov 10, 2017 10:55 IST
Agence France Presse
Chris Gayle has promised to reveal hidden facts in the defamation case which he won against Fairfax media in Australia after he was accused of exposing his penis to a massage therapist and indecently propositioning her.
West Indies cricket superstar Chris Gayle is seeking to cash in on a court case win against an Australian media group, promising a tell-all interview -- but only if the price is right.

The all-rounder was accused by Fairfax Media, publisher of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, in a series of stories last year of exposing his penis to a massage therapist and indecently propositioning her.

But a NSW Supreme Court jury ruled a defamation case in his favour late last month, finding the articles were motivated by malice. A hearing on damages will be held at a later date, but Gayle is already offering his story for a starting price of USD 300,000.

In a series of tweets, Gayle said had a very interesting story to tell regarding the whole court incident

Fairfax published the allegations in the wake of an uproar after Gayle attempted to flirt with an Australian presenter on live TV, asking her out for a drink and telling her: “Don’t blush, baby.”

Speaking after the trial, Gayle said the case had been “very emotional”. “I’m a good man. I’m not guilty,” he said. Fairfax has yet to announce whether it will appeal the ruling.

