Chris Gayle smashes 14 sixes, 6 fours in 45-ball ton for Rangpur Riders in Bangladesh Premier League

Chris Gayle is warming up for the limited overs series in New Zealand with a hurricane century in a Bangladesh Premier League match in Dhaka on Friday. The left-handed West Indian master blaster smashed a 45-ball century as he tore the Khulna Titans attack to shreds.

Chris Gayle’s unbeaten 126 off just 51 balls helped Rangpur Riders score an emphatic eight-wicket victory in the T20 cricket championship that sees several international players in action. Lasith Malinga is playing for Rangpur Riders this season.

Chasing Khulna Titans’ 167 for six wickets in 20 overs, Rangpur Riders rode Gayle’s 14 sixes and six fours to cruise home in 15.2 overs and with eight wickets to spare. Gayle’s century was the first in BPL this season.

“Still feeling fresh. Happy with the win; was an important game for us. This is the time you step up and take the momentum to the final. It’s about momentum when you’re batting as well. That’s a very good wicket – the best in Dhaka. The pressure was there but good partnership with (Mohammad) Mithun. You always want someone in the top three to bat deep,” 38-year-old Gayle said after the match.

Lauding his effort, skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said, “Gayle is the king of this format. Once he’s started, it’s difficult to stop him. Fantastic innings.”

Gayle, who broke his own record of sixes in BPL -- he had smashed 12 sixes for Dhaka Gladiators in 2013 -- scored his 19th T20 century overall. Friday’s 126 is also the best ever innings in Bangladesh Premier League.

The Jamaican, who is not part of the West Indian Test squad now playing New Zealand, will assist the Caribbeans in the ODI and T20 series against the Kiwis. The first ODI is scheduled in Whangarei on December 20.