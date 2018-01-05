Chris Lynn hits 100th Big Bash League six as Brisbane Heat beat Perth Scorchers

Chris Lynn became the first player to reach 100 sixes in the Big Bash League and Brendan Doggett starred with the ball for Brisbane Heat on Friday, as they thrashed reigning champions Perth Scorchers by 49 runs to move to the top of the table.

Lynn (39), Brendon McCullum (32) and Joe Burns (36) got the hosts off to a strong start at the Gabba, before Ben Cutting (46) steered the Heat to a commanding score of 191-6 from their 20 overs.

READ | Kane Williamson-led New Zealand look to extend winning run against Pakistan

Perth had won all four of their previous matches this season, but they gave up regular wickets to be skittled for 142 and suffer their first defeat of 2017-18, Doggett leading Brisbane’s attack with impressive figures of 5-35.

CENTURY OF SIXES FOR LYNN, CUTTING CASHES IN

A huge swing into the stands behind cow corner saw Lynn bring up his 100th BBL maximum as he raced to 39 off 20 balls, before Michael Klinger took a brilliant low catch diving forward from mid-on off David Willey (2-40) to halt the opener’s charge.

A further flurry of sixes was to follow, Burns clearing the ropes three times prior to being trapped lbw by Andrew Tye (1-47).

100 sixes in 100 seconds!



Sit back and enjoy every single six hit by @lynny50 in the BBL! pic.twitter.com/1zUcY6WL6i — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2018

Cutting then let loose with five maximums and a four from just 20 deliveries, charging to 46 before picking out Jhye Richardson at long-on from an attempted Willey yorker.

McCullum missed out on the bonanza of sixes and had to make do instead with four boundaries on his way to 32. The skipper survived being dropped on 19 by youngster Tim David, only to waste the reprieve by offering a soft catch to counterpart Adam Voges at extra cover off Joel Paris (1-36).

STEKETEE, DOGGETT SNUFF OUT SCORCHERS’ RUN CHASE

Tasked with chasing down an imposing target, the visitors from Perth failed to build sufficient momentum, as Mark Steketee (3-28) made significant inroads into the top order.

That’s it here at the Gabba! Brendan Doggett has taken five wickets and Chris Lynn struck his 100th @BBL six in a big win for the @HeatBBL over the @ScorchersBBL. SCORES: https://t.co/g7mxelA67Y #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/i8XKX5jaUW — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2018

The right-arm quick took the key wickets of Klinger (15), Hilton Cartwright (0) and the potentially dangerous Ashton Agar (31).

Removing the swashbuckling spinner allowed Doggett to clean up the tail, David (16) and Josh Inglis (2) falling to the paceman in the same over, before Tye (7) and Paris (1) became his next victims two overs later to seal the victory.