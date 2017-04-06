CoA gives diktat on day-to-day functioning to defiant BCCI members

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has issued clear instructions to defiant office-bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with respect to every matter pertaining to the functioning of the Board.

Apart from writing to all state units to clarify the eligibility of participants to any BCCI meeting, the Vinod Rai-headed four-member panel has put out directions on the BCCI website, listing out details on day-to-day functioning. (IPL: Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians live updates and score)

Most importantly, the BCCI representative to International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings should qualify as per the Lodha panel’s recommendations, it said.

The BCCI is holding a Special General Meeting (SGM) on Sunday, but the CoA’s letter on Thursday rules out N Srinivasan’s chances.

Srinivasan was emerging as one of the favourites to represent the BCCI at the ICC, but he doesn’t qualify as per the Supreme Court-appointed panel’s recommendations.

“The CoA is not going to interfere in who the BCCI members pick, but the person has to be eligible according to the Lodha panel’s recommendations,” a BCCI insider told HT.

“Ideally, Mr Rai should have chaired the meeting, but he is out of India and the rest of the CoA will not attend the SGM.”

The BCCI office-bearers have continued to show defiance and their response in the SGM is awaited.

The letter to the state units states: “Members may kindly note that the Committee of Administrators has decided to seek appropriate directions from the Hon’ble Supreme Court on matters relating to eligibility for participating in any Special General Meeting or Annual General Meeting of the BCCI (both with reference to members and their nominees/representatives) as well as eligibility for being appointed to represent the BCCI at the ICC.

“Members are requested to consider the above issues and ensure that attendance and decisions at any Special General Meeting or Annual General Meeting of the BCCI is in compliance with the orders passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court as well as all applicable norms, rules and regulations.”

The CoA’s directions (on the BCCI website), dated April 6, starts with a reminder to BCCI members. “The order dated 2nd January 2017 passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court inter alia ordered and directed that a committee of administrators shall supervise the administration of BCCI through its Chief Executive Officer.”

Thereafter, the order dated 30th January 2017 passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court states that: “... The CEO of BCCI shall report to the Committee of Administrators and the administrators shall supervise the management of BCCI.”

The directions are said to be important after conflicting reports emerged last week on the role of the CoA and elected BCCI officebearers.