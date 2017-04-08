CoA seeks clarity on withholding finances to BCCI state units

In their task to implement the Supreme Court order of restructuring the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as per the Lodha Panel recommendations, the Committee of Administrators’ (CoA) main weapon is freezing the finances.

The gameplan is simple: play the hard cop to those who are resisting the reforms and stop their grants. Reward those who accept the SC order.

In their latest status report to the Supreme Court which has been uploaded on the BCCI website, the CoA has asked the Apex Court for clarity on whether to continue with the earlier Court order of stopping financial grants to the defiant state associations.

On Friday, the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) became the first state unit of BCCI to receive annual financial grant (around Rs 20 crores) after having adopted the new constitution as per Lodha Committee recommendations. Vidarbha has formally adopted the Memorandum of Regulations as per new constitution with all Lodha Committee recommendations being adhered to.

The Status Report had a plea seeking directions on the eligibility to attend BCCI meetings and qualify as its representative. As per the FAQs listed alongwith the original SC order, none of those who stand disqualified as per the Lodha Panel recommendations are eligible to be a part of any BCCI meeting nor be part of a BCCI committee or represent at the ICC.

In Sunday’s SGM, the members are going to take a decision on the BCCI nominee at the ICC meeting to be held later this month.